CNBC Pro

Nearing retirement? Here's how to allocate your portfolio right now, according to the pros

thumbnail
Weizhen Tan@weizent
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

As market volatility persists, Wall Street analysts say to sell these stocks
CNBC ProAs market volatility persists, Wall Street analysts say to sell these stocks
Ganesh Rao32 min ago
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson flags a key risk to earnings — and names the stocks to avoid
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley's Mike Wilson flags a key risk to earnings — and names the stocks to avoid
Zavier Ong34 min ago
watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO08:09
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC
Joshua Natoli
Read More