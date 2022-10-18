Asia could be a bright spot amid global downturn next year, economists say

Asia — especially Southeast Asia — remains a bright spot, even as the global economy looks set to head into recession next year, economists say.

The strong economic rebound in Asia earlier this year has lost its momentum due to three "formidable headwinds" — that is, rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and the impact of China's subdued economic activity, the International Monetary Fund said last week.

"Despite this, Asia remains a relative bright spot in an increasingly dimming global economy," the IMF said in its latest outlook report "Asia Sails Into Headwinds From Rate Hikes, War, and China Slowdown."

The IMF predicted growth for Asia and the Pacific at 4% this year and 4.3% in 2023, with both below the 5.5% average over the last two decades.

Still, they are higher than the fund's forecasts for Europe and the U.S. The IMF is expecting growth of 3.1% in 2022 and 0.5% in 2023 for the euro area; and 1.6% growth this year and 1% next year for the U.S.