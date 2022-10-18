Bill Gates says rich countries must drive climate change innovation, even though poor countries emit more CO2

Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks during the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The first-ever Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit brings together climate leaders to showcase transformative solutions that repair and regenerate the planet.

Rich countries are going to have to step up their spending to accelerate the innovation, development and deployment of technologies that will help the world reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to Bill Gates.

Developing economies are responsible for the majority of greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming, but poorer countries should not be expected to slow the development of their economies for the sake of reducing global greenhouse gas emissions, according to Gates, who the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft and also more recently the founder of Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a leading climate technology investment company.

It is the responsibility of the richest countries, like the United States, which owe much of their own current wealth to the burning of fossil fuels, to fund the innovation process of technologies to decarbonize all sectors of the economy, Gates says.

Gates lays out this assessment in an essay titled, "State of the Energy Transition," which published on his personal blog on Tuesday. In the essay, Gates gives a brief retrospective of how he sees the world responding to global warming in the 15 years since he started learning about climate change.

His assessment is encouraging in some respects and bleak in others. He's generally encouraged by how some governments and private companies have realized the urgency of climate change and begun investing accordingly. He's also honest about how the world is not moving fast enough or unified enough to meet the challenge, one which he admits is the hardest and most existential humanity has ever faced.