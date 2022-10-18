EU could impose sanctions on Iran in a few days over alleged drone supplies to Russia, sources say

Ukraine has blamed Iran for providing Russia with drones, which have been used to attack Kyiv in recent days.

The European Union could impose new sanctions on Iran "in a matter of days" following further investigations into whether it helped Russia in its war in Ukraine, two sources told CNBC Tuesday.

Ukraine has blamed Tehran for providing Russia with drones, which have been used to attack Kyiv in recent days. According to the Kyiv City State Administration, 28 drones have been used to attack the Ukrainian capital, with five of them contributing to explosions in the city on Monday.

The U.S. has also said that Iranian drones were used in attacks in Kyiv on that same day. Iran has denied the accusations.

"We are following very closely the use of these drones, we are gathering evidence and we will be ready to react with the tools at our disposal," the EU's foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, said at a press conference Monday, following a meeting with his European counterparts.

Investigations are ongoing, but one EU official, who did not want to be named due to the sensitive nature of the situation, told CNBC Tuesday that the bloc could be ready to impose sanctions "in a matter of days."