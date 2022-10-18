French company to plead guilty, pay more than $700 million on charges of bribing ISIS as terror group killed westerners

A view of a Lafarge Cement plant is seen in Paris, France on September 8, 2021.

Lafarge Cement has agreed to plead guilty Tuesday and pay a fine of more than $700 to U.S. federal criminal charges related to the French company's involvement in payments to the terror organization ISIS to keep a plant operating in Syria.

The payments to ISIS were made from 2012 through 2014, and occurred even as the terror group was kidnapping and killing westerners.

