Rolls-Royce says it already has hundreds of U.S. orders for its $413,000 Spectre electric vehicle

More than 300 U.S. buyers have already put down deposits for Rolls-Royce's first electric vehicle prior to its unveiling on Tuesday, the luxury automaker's CEO told CNBC.

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos told CNBC that the buyers visited the company's headquarters in Goodwood, England over the past two weeks to get a sneak peak at the Spectre, which was publicly revealed Tuesday and comes with a starting price tag of $413,000.

The two-door coupe, which is sleeker than a typical Rolls, has a range of about 320 miles and can go from 0-60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds. Rolls-Royce has said its entire product line will be fully electric by 2030.

Muller-Otvos said the buyers put down deposits before they even saw the car.

"Once they have seen it here, they are delighted," he said. "The order book looks strong."