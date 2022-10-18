Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more

Netflix signage next to the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Netflix — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.

Intuitive Surgical — The medical equipment maker jumped 11% after the company reported quarterly earnings and revenue that came in slightly higher than expected, according to FactSet. It also reported growth in its da Vinci procedures of about 20% compared with the third quarter of 2021.

United Airlines — The airline saw its shares move higher by more than 6% after hours following its quarterly results. Unit revenues came in 25% higher than 2019 levels. The company forecast another profit for the end of 2022 and said travel demand is growing even with higher airfares.

Interactive Brokers — Shares of Interactive Brokers added 3% after the electronic broker reported adjusted earnings for the third quarter of $1.08 per share, compared to FactSet's estimates of 96 cents per share. Adjusted revenue came in at $847 million, while FactSet estimates put it at $797.6 million.

J.B. Hunt Transport — Shares of the transportation and logistics company gained more than 2% in extended trading following its quarterly earnings report. Earnings beat expectations by 12 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue was also higher than expected.

Adobe — Shares of the software company rose 3.2% after Adobe issued financial targets for 2023 and maintained its fourth-quarter outlook at a financial analyst meeting.