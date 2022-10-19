Elon Musk's SpaceX could spin off Starlink as public company by 2025, analysts predict

Elon Musk said Friday that SpaceX cannot continue fund Starlink terminals in Ukraine "indefinitely" in light of the cost. However, Musk, who is also CEO of electric car company Tesla, he said Saturday that SpaceX will keep funding the Ukrainian government "for free" even though Starlink is "still losing money."

Elon Musk could spin Starlink off from SpaceX and carry out an initial public offering by 2025, tech analyst firm CCS Insight said in a report.

Starlink uses satellite to provide broadband internet to users and is part of Musk's space exploration company.

CCS Insight releases an annual report of predictions across the tech sector. In this year's edition, published Tuesday, the analyst firm said that as Starlink's "revenue becomes more predictable and it gains more and more users, the company is spun off to raise capital to expand its constellation of satellites" to meet growing demand for its services.

"We think it makes perfect sense," Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, told CNBC in an interview. "Starlink is going to need to invest heavily."

Wood said an initial public offering (IPO) will help drive investment into SpaceX, push international expansion and "make Starlink the go-to player for satellite broadband."