CNBC Pro

The 60/40 portfolio has been suffering all year, but there are opportunities for long-term investors

thumbnail
Michelle Fox@MFoxCNBC
WATCH LIVE

More In Invest Like The Pros

Goldman says stay defensive and overweight cash
CNBC ProGoldman says stay defensive and overweight cash
Carmen Reinicke4 hours ago
These beaten up U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are reading at attractive levels, Evercore ISI says
CNBC ProThese beaten up U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are reading at attractive levels, Evercore ISI says
Carmen Reinicke
Investors flooding into cash right now are making the wrong move, UBS says
CNBC ProInvestors flooding into cash right now are making the wrong move, UBS says
Michelle Fox
Read More