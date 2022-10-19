CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Wednesday — Netflix's big rebound, PG beats on earnings

Reed Hastings, Co-CEO, Netflix speaks at the 2021 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. October 18, 2021.
What I am looking at Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

  • Netflix (NFLX) — Is the pain over? Shares popped more than 12% in the premarket after the streaming platform said it added 2.4 million subscribers in the third quarter, reversing the losing trend of the prior two quarters. Management forecasts another 4.5 million subs. It also beat earnings and sales estimates. Deutsche Bank upgrades NFLX to buy with a price target of $350, up from $270, sees more levers to drive growth. I say buy shares of Club name Disney (DIS) off of this report. 
  • The 2-year Treasury yield is 4.48%.

