LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets set to trade lower; China's offshore yuan hits record low overnight
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific are set to trade lower on Thursday as economic fears weigh.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 lost 0.98% and the Topix shed 0.56%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 0.83%.
South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.78% and the Kosdaq was 0.12% lower. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.37%.
China is expected to announce its one-year and five-year loan prime rates Wednesday. The offshore yuan touched a record low against the U.S. dollar overnight, weakening to 7.2745 per dollar. It last traded at 7.2690. The Japanese yen reached yet another fresh 32-year low of 149.90 against the greenback, and was last at 149.85.
U.S. stocks fell as Treasury yields climbed on Wednesday stateside, with the benchmark 10-year yield touching 4.138%, the highest level since July 23, 2008.
The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.85% to close at 10,680.51, while the S&P 500 declined 0.67% to 3,695.16. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 99.99 points, or 0.33%, to finish the day at 30,423.81.
— CNBC's Jesse Pound and Tanaya Macheel contributed to this report.