Asia-Pacific markets set to trade lower; China's offshore yuan hits record low overnight

An employee works at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific are set to trade lower on Thursday as economic fears weigh.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 lost 0.98% and the Topix shed 0.56%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 0.83%.

South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.78% and the Kosdaq was 0.12% lower. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.37%.

China is expected to announce its one-year and five-year loan prime rates Wednesday. The offshore yuan touched a record low against the U.S. dollar overnight, weakening to 7.2745 per dollar. It last traded at 7.2690. The Japanese yen reached yet another fresh 32-year low of 149.90 against the greenback, and was last at 149.85.