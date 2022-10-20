CNBC Pro

Bernstein says Musk was 'curt' and 'almost dismissive' on earnings call, sees stock dropping nearly 30%

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Oppenheimer upgrades Dick's Sporting Goods, says stock is underappreciated and poised to rally
CNBC ProOppenheimer upgrades Dick's Sporting Goods, says stock is underappreciated and poised to rally
Samantha Subin23 min ago
Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley downgrade auto lender Ally Financial after disappointing quarterly results
CNBC ProWells Fargo, Morgan Stanley downgrade auto lender Ally Financial after disappointing quarterly results
Samantha Subin33 min ago
Wolfe Research downgrades solar stocks Sunnova and Sunrun as interest rates rise
CNBC ProWolfe Research downgrades solar stocks Sunnova and Sunrun as interest rates rise
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
Read More