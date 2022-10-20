What China's big party congress this week means for the economy

Chinese President Xi Jinping gave a speech Sunday that outlined the Communist Party of China's priorities for the next five years.

BEIJING — The twice-a-decade Chinese leadership meeting this week has significant implications for which parts of the economy will receive support or continued pressure, Natixis analysts said Thursday.

The congress' implications for different sectors "are a big boost for industrial policy," analysts from the French investment bank said. They pointed to Xi's frequent mention of the need for innovation.

"Green transition and semiconductors will continue to benefit," they said.

China has announced it aims to reach peak carbon emissions in 2030.