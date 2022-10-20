GM's new GMC Sierra EV will offer traditional truck buyers an upscale electric alternative to the Hummer

General Motors unveiled its latest electric pickup, the new electric GMC Sierra, and began taking reservations for a fully-loaded $107,000 version, called Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, on Thursday.

The automaker expects to begin shipping the Edition 1 in early 2024 and to add lower-priced versions of the Sierra EV — starting at around $50,000 — later that year.

It says the pickup will offer buyers something different when it begins arriving at dealers, even though it shares much of its technology with GMC's Hummer EV pickup and SUV and the upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV.

One of the biggest differences between the GMC's wild Hummer EV and the new electric Sierra might be the new truck's traditional pickup shape. GMC brand chief Duncan Aldred said that's part of GM's strategy.

"It's going to attract different customers, more traditional truck buyers, whereas the Hummer EV has been attracting people from all brands, people out of exotic sports cars, for example," Aldred said during a media briefing on Thursday. "With the Hummer EV, we found that 70% of customers with reservations are new to EVs, and about 75% of them are new to the GMC brand."

"This is going to have a different feel, really appeal to the loyalists," he said.