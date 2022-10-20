Investing in Space: Cash crunch

SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule Freedom floats under parachutes before splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean to complete the Crew-4 mission for NASA on Oct. 14, 2022.

After a dozen space ventures rushed through the gates to go public via SPACs, a market downturn and the pinch of rising inflation have been ruthless to the fresh stocks. We're now in the final quarter of the year, and for several space companies, it's survival time.

"It's not because they're necessarily bad businesses. They weren't proven businesses and the tide went out," a banker familiar with the sector told me about the environment for space stocks. "How many can bleed their way through to the market reopening?"

While not a definitive metric, the cash burn rates of de-SPAC space companies – from AST SpaceMobile to Redwire and more – give a window into the urgency of the situation. Among the group, the burn rates for the first half of the year meant the average company, as of August, had roughly enough cash to last another three quarters.

Already, Astra's received a stock delisting warning from the Nasdaq for falling under $1 a share, and with their respective shares trading under a buck fifty, Spire Global , Momentus and BlackSky face a similar risk. Plus, a low stock price compounds the difficulty of raising capital.

As another banker told me this week: "Every one of these companies is looking for capital" – not just stating the obvious, but pointing to a race against a ticking clock. The first banker added, "Everyone's either actively raising money — or contemplating it but the market's so sh---y that they're a deer in the headlights."

The question is whether companies can find the necessary capital in time, especially without over-diluting ownership. Some can turn to existing shareholders. That's a track Virgin Orbit and Terran Orbital are taking, tapping Virgin Group and Lockheed Martin , respectively, according to people familiar with the companies' dealings.

Private space companies are feeling the pinch as well. Following year-after-year funding records, Space Capital's third-quarter report found venture capital investment volume in the sector "was down 44% vs the broader market 31%."

"Companies with high upfront [capital expenditures], including Launch and Emerging Industries, are likely to be the most impacted over the next few years," Space Capital managing partner Chad Anderson wrote in the report.