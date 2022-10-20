Is it time to invest in China's internet giants? Two strategists weigh in

Investing in China's technology giants may seem like a risky move to some investors, but one analyst says valuations are "extremely cheap" and China tech buys are an obvious choice now.

Tencent and Alibaba are "extremely strong companies," according to Anand Batepati, portfolio manager at GFM Focus Investing.

"Unless you think that the government or some external force is going to destroy 90% of their existing business, then I think it's a no brainer" to buy these stocks, he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday.

However, Gil Luria, technology strategist at D.A. Davidson, is not so optimistic.

Investors should avoid Chinese big tech stocks because their overseas expansion could be affected as the country is headed toward an "isolationist path," Luria said.

Xi's emphasis on the need for the country to be self-sufficient during his opening speech at the 20th party congress is a "code for isolationism," Lucia said adding that Beijing is aiming to "carve out its own hole" away from the U.S.