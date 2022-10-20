Japanese yen hits 150 against the U.S. dollar, weakest levels not seen since August 1990

The Japanese yen weakened past 150 against the U.S. dollar, a key psychological level, reaching levels not seen since August 1990.

The Bank of Japan's two-day meeting is slated for next week. Policymakers have ruled out a rate hike in order to defend against further weakening of the currency.

On Thursday, Japan's 10-year government debt yields breached the 0.25% ceiling that the central bank vowed to defend – last standing at 0.252%. The yield on the 20-year bond also rose to its highest since September 2015.

The Bank of Japan also announced emergency bond-buying operations Thursday. It offered to buy 100 billion yen ($666.98 million) worth of Japanese government bonds with maturities of 10-20 years and another tranche worth 100 billion yen with maturities of 5-10 years.

The central bank has repeatedly vowed to buy an unlimited amount of bonds at a fixed rate in order to cap 10-year government debt yields at 0.25% as part of its stimulus measures for the economy.