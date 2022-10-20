Sen. Lindsey Graham loses appeals court bid to stall testimony in Trump election interference probe

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) looks on during a news conference calling to designate Russia as state sponsor of terrorism, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., September 14, 2022.

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected a request by Sen. Lindsey Graham to block a subpoena for his testimony before a Georgia grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump for election interference.

Graham, R-S.C., had asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to stay an order compelling his testimony issued by a federal district judge in Georgia pending his appeal of that decision.

"Senator Graham has failed to demonstrate that he is likely to succeed on the merits of his appeal," the 11th Circuit said in its ruling Thursday.

