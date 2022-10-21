10-year Treasury climbs to fresh 14-year high

Yield on the 10-year Treasury hit a fresh 14-year high on Friday, while the 2-year note traded in territory last seen in 2007 as signs of a recession worried markets.

The 10-year Treasury yield was last at 4.2843%, after rising by close to six basis points. This marked the highest level the benchmark note has traded at since 2008.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury climbed to a new 15-year high of 4.639% on Friday. It was last almost flat at 4.616%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.