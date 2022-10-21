Mad Money

Cramer’s week ahead: Earnings season heats up and companies could 'keep flying' barring a severe slowdown

  • CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that stocks will likely continue to do well as long as the economy holds up.
  • "Many companies have battened down the hatches, so to speak, and prepped for a recession. So if we don't get a severe slowdown, they will indeed keep flying," the "Mad Money" host said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that stocks will likely continue to do well as long as the economy holds up.

"Many companies have battened down the hatches, so to speak, and prepped for a recession. So if we don't get a severe slowdown, they will indeed keep flying," the "Mad Money host said.

He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. All earnings and revenue estimates are courtesy of FactSet.

Monday: Logitech

  • Q2 2023 earnings release at 9 p.m. ET; conference call on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Projected EPS: 85 cents
  • Projected revenue: $1.2 billion

Cramer said the stock could take a hit because of the slowdown in the PC market.

Tuesday: Halliburton, Coca-Cola, Alphabet, Microsoft

Halliburton

  • Q3 2022 earnings release at 6:45 a.m. ET; conference call at 9 a.m. ET
  • Projected EPS: 56 cents
  • Projected revenue: $5.34 billion

Halliburton's stock could soar after it reports earnings, he predicted.

Coca-Cola

  • Q3 2022 earnings release at 6:55 a.m. ET; conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Projected EPS: 64 cents
  • Projected revenue: $10.52 billion

Cramer said he expects the company to have a strong quarter, similar to Pepsi-Co's.

Alphabet

  • Q3 2022 earnings release at 4 p.m. ET; conference call at 5 p.m. ET
  • Projected EPS: $1.27
  • Projected revenue: $71.08 billion

The Google parent company will likely report a solid quarter due to the strength of YouTube, he predicted.

Microsoft

  • Q1 2023 earnings release at 4:05 p.m. ET; conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Projected EPS: $2.31
  • Projected revenue: $49.66 billion

Cramer said he expects the stock to jump after the company reports.

Wednesday: Meta, Ford

Meta

  • Q3 2022 earnings release at 4:05 p.m. ET; conference call at 5 p.m. ET
  • Projected EPS: $1.90
  • Projected revenue: $27.47 billion

He called himself the "only believer" of the Facebook parent company.

Ford

  • Q3 2022 earnings release at 4:05 p.m. ET; conference call at 5 p.m. ET
  • Projected EPS: 27 cents
  • Projected revenue; $37.46 billion

While the demand is there for Ford's vehicles, supply isn't, Cramer said.

Thursday: Apple, Amazon

Apple

  • Q4 2022 earnings release at 4:30 p.m. ET; conference call at 5 p.m. ET
  • Projected EPS: $1.27
  • Projected revenue: $88.79 billion

Cramer said he's sticking to his mantra of "own it, don't trade it" when it comes to Apple.

Amazon

  • Q3 2022 earnings release at 4 p.m. ET; conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Projected EPS: 22 cents
  • Projected revenue: $127.49 billion

Cramer said he likes the company, especially because its cloud business seems to be doing well.

Friday: Colgate-Palmolive

  • Q3 2022 earnings release at 7 a.m. ET; conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Projected EPS: 73 cents
  • Projected revenue; $4.47 billion

There are better consumer packaged-goods plays than Colgate, he said.

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Halliburton, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Ford, Apple and Amazon.

