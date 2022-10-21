EU leaders give political backing to gas price cap — but details yet to be hammered out

BRUSSELS — The European Union on Friday moved one step closer to establishing a cap on gas prices after several months of discussions, with Germany now conceding that the idea "makes sense."

The EU has been battling against an unprecedented energy shock stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, action thus far to curb gas prices has come mostly from national governments rather than at the EU-wide level.

One of the biggest stumbling blocks had been over whether to impose a cap on gas prices, with Germany and a few others wary of potential market repercussions from this policy.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Berlin on Thursday that this "always harbors the risk that the producers will then sell their gas elsewhere."

However, after negotiations with his European counterparts that dragged into the early hours of Friday morning, Scholz agreed to go ahead with the measure — albeit with caveats such as the need to design it in a way that it does not drive-up consumption.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo told CNBC on Friday that Germany had "legitimate concerns."

De Croo said that the heads of state listened to one another and looked to bridge all their differences. "This is a big step forward," he added.

Before their gathering started, expectations to see the 27 leaders coming together on a price cap were very low.