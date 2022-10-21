Jan. 6 Capitol riot committee subpoenas former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump was issued a subpoena Friday by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The committee, which voted unanimously on the move, is demanding Trump's testimony under oath next month as well as records relevant to the probe into the attack, which the panel noted came after weeks of him denying losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

The panel had said on Oct. 13 that it would subpoena Trump, whose supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as a joint session of Congress met to confirm Biden's victory.

"We recognize that a subpoena to a former President is a significant and historic action," the panel's leaders wrote Trump in a letter Friday.

"We do not take this action lightly."

The records being sought by the House committee pursuant to the subpoena are due Nov. 4. The subpoena also says that Trump would be deposed on or about Nov. 14, after the midterm elections.

It is not clear whether Trump will comply with the subpoena.

Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Republican Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming, in their letter to Trump, cited what they called his central role in a deliberate, "multi-part effort" to reverse his loss in the 2020 presidential election, and to remain in power.

The letter accused Trump of "maliciously" making false allegations of election fraud, "attempting to corrupt the Department of Justice" to endorse those claim, pressuring state officials to change election results, and overseeing efforts to submit false electors to the Electoral College.

The letter also noted that he had pressured his vice president, Mike Pence, to refuse to count Electoral College votes during the joint session of Congress.

"As demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power," the letter said.