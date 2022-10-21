Russia could be about to withdraw its troops from another part of Ukraine

A damaged military vehicle is seen after the withdrawal of Russian forces in Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 13, 2022.

As Russian authorities continue a mass evacuation of civilians from occupied Kherson in southern Ukraine, defense analysts believe that the movement of people is setting the scene for Moscow to withdraw its troops from a significant part of the region.

Up to 60,000 civilians are expected to be evacuated in the next few days from the western part of the Kherson region, on the right-hand side of the Dnipro River, to the eastern bank of the river with residents told then to travel to other Russia-occupied regions.

Residents were told to leave Kherson after Russian-installed officials warned them that Ukraine is preparing to launch a large-scale offensive. Ukraine has decried the evacuations, likening them to deportations and telling residents not to comply.

Vladimir Saldo, the region's Russian-installed acting governor, claimed that the evacuation was necessary as Ukraine was "building up forces for a large-scale offensive" and that Russia wanted to protect its citizens. Meanwhile, his deputy, Kirill Stremousov, said on Telegram late Tuesday that "in the very near future, the battle for Kherson will begin."

"We cannot rule out that both Kherson and the right (west) bank (of the Dnipro River) of Kherson region will come under shelling," Stremousov said Wednesday. On Thursday, he claimed Russian forces had repelled four attempts by Ukrainian troops to "break through in the Kherson direction."

For its part, Ukraine has disputed that preface to the evacuations, saying Russia was trying to scare civilians and was using the evacuation as "propaganda."

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry declined to comment further to CNBC on the situation in Kherson, however, in a sign that the military situation in Ukraine is highly sensitive.

That's seemingly the case for both sides.

General Sergey Surovikin, the newly-appointed commander of Russia's armed forces in Ukraine described Russia's "special military operation" (as it calls its invasion) in Ukraine as "tense," adding that "further actions and plans regarding the city of Kherson will depend on the developing military-tactical situation, which is not easy."

More enigmatically, he added: "We will act consciously, in a timely manner, without ruling out difficult decisions," but refrained to give further details.