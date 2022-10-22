CNBC Pro

These options trades look cheap ahead of earnings, Goldman says

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Earnings Playbook

These stocks reporting next week typically beat the Street and trade higher
CNBC ProThese stocks reporting next week typically beat the Street and trade higher
Carmen Reinicke
P&G's pricing strategy saved the quarter, but the dollar's strength could ruin the year
CNBC ProP&G's pricing strategy saved the quarter, but the dollar's strength could ruin the year
Robert Hum
Why Bernstein is worried about Apple going into September quarter earnings
CNBC ProWhy Bernstein is worried about Apple going into September quarter earnings
Alex Harring
Read More