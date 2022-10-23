Confessions of a personal finance reporter (Part Two): 3 more of my worst money mistakes

Sarah O'Brien hard at work writing about personal finance. Salvatore Agostino

I tried to time the stock market because I 'knew' where it was headed

I was at least a couple decades into adulthood when I decided I could see into the future. That is, I just knew the stock market was on the verge of dropping and would stay down for a while. This crystal ball-reading talent emerged as I rolled over money from an old 401(k) into my then-current retirement account. I confidently put the rolled-over funds in a money market account (earning nearly 0%) so I could buy stocks during the market drop that was imminent and therefore be positioned to capture gains when the market went back up.

So, of course, stocks headed higher in the days and weeks that followed, as I waited for the big drop. That didn't materialize. I waited months. By the time I actually moved the money into a stock-heavy target date fund — not because the market had tanked, but because by that point I had developed fear of missing out — stocks had continued climbing. By keeping my money sidelined, I missed out on those gains — as well as any compounding interest the funds would have generated, both during those months of sitting in cash and in the future.

I sought investing advice from a random co-worker

The first time I enrolled in a 401(k) plan in young adulthood, I had only a basic understanding of investing. That is, I knew that the stock market generally rose over time and was a good place to put long-term savings, such as for retirement. The specifics, though? Not so much. So when I had to choose from a lineup of funds for where to direct my 401(k) contributions, I did some research: I asked a co-worker near me which fund she was choosing. She rattled off the name of it. I told her it sounded good so that's what I decided to go with, too. "Wait a minute," she said. "I don't want to be responsible for ruining your retirement if your investments blow up." I dismissed the notion with a wave of my hand and assured her that she was the smartest person I knew.

Now, this was long enough ago that I have no memory of the fund's performance or my account balance when I eventually moved the money to another retirement account. But that's kind of the point: I had no idea what I was invested in. For all I knew, the fund I picked was in "safe" investments (U.S. Treasury bonds, cash) that may not keep pace with inflation and not provide the kind of long-term growth that stocks would have. I also didn't know what the fund was going to cost me every year in fees. In other words, I had exactly zero idea whether it was at all appropriate for my individual situation.

What could be that wrong with a house?