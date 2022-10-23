Former UK PM Boris Johnson pulls out of leadership race to replace Liz Truss

LONDON — Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not stand in the leadership contest to replace outgoing leader Liz Truss.

Despite being ousted from office just three months ago, some Conservative MPs had backed Johnson for the top job, and he reportedly told allies over the last couple of days that he would formally join the contest.

But in a statement late on Sunday, Johnson said it was "simply not the right time." He added he had "cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations" to take part in the latter stages of the contest. Around 60 lawmakers had publicly backed the ex-PM but there was some debate over how exactly how many nominations he had received.

Johnson mentioned his two rivals in his statement, Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, who have both officially entered the contest.

"And though I have reached out to both Rishi and Penny — because I hoped that we could come together in the national interest — we have sadly not been able to work out a way of doing this," Johnson said.