Chinese intelligence officers charged with obstructing Huawei prosecution as DOJ reveals 2 more cases of China interference

Photo of He and Wang respectively included in D.O.J. complaint.

Two Chinese intelligence officers have been criminally charged with attempting to obstruct the prosecution of the Huawei global telecommunications company by trying to steal confidential information about the case, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday.

Garland also announced two more criminal cases related to efforts by the Chinese government to interfere in U.S. affairs.

One in New Jersey charges three Chinese intelligence agents with conspiring to act in the United States as illegal agents on behalf of a foreign government.

The other in the Eastern District of New York accuses several people working on behalf of the Chinese government of "engaging in a multi-year campaign of threats and harassment to force a U.S. resident to return to China," Garland said.

"Last Thursday, we arrested two of those defendants," the attorney general said.

"As these cases demonstrate, the government of China sought to interfere with the rights and freedoms of individuals in the United States and to undermine our judicial system that protects those rights," Garland said.

"They did not succeed," he added.

The criminal complaint related to Huawei accuses Guochun He and Zheng Wang of paying a U.S. government employee a total of $61,000 worth of Bitcoin cryptocurrency for confidential information about the Justice Department's pending prosecution of the China-based company.