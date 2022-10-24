Rural California city is facing the end of its water supply by Dec. 1

Coalinga city officials estimate their small town will run out of water by Dec. 1st. The city, which is typically allocated 10,000 acre-feet of water, has only been allocated about 2,000 acre-feet this year, according to Pro-Tem Mayor Ray Singleton. And that supply is almost gone. "It was beautifully green just eight years ago. If you look at Google Maps, my yard was green, but like maybe five or six years ago now you look at it now, it's like the Sahara Desert," said Singleton. He's been a resident since 2000 and is raising his family there.

Ray Singleton Source: CNBC

The California valley city, located inland between Los Angeles and San Francisco, is home to an estimated 17,465 people. All of the people living in Fresno County, where Coalinga is located, are experiencing a drought. It is the second driest year to date over the past 128 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Coalinga residents have been living under water restrictions like not watering their front lawns, not washing their cars outside and a moratorium on pools. If a resident wants to maintain their pool, they need to sign a contract with the town stating they will provide their own 30,000 gallons of water, according to Singleton. One of Singleton's current concerns is that the Fire Department needs to flush out the hydrants soon, and that could waste even more water.

A sign informs residents to conserve water on Saturday August 27, 2022 in Coalinga, CA. Matt McClain | The Washington Post | Getty Images

The city is also the site of a state prison and state mental health hospital. The city has no control over how these facilities use water, and Singleton estimates they pull around 25 to 30 percent of the city's supply. He said he sees these institutions waste water and called it "frustratingly insane." The Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga told CNBC that it' reduced water usage by more than 21% since 2020 with steps like using pressurized water for cleaning, reducing urinal diaphragm capacity, reducing the washdown schedule of the wastewater treatment facility and reduced irrigation of landscaping. The hospital did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. Singleton has attempted to purchase water for Coalinga from the open market, but he says it is priced way higher than what it is typically worth. Singleton said the town may have to raise taxes but he's hoping to find a grant or other financial assistance so Coalinga will be able to provide each resident their required 55 gallons of water per day for health and safety standards. They're also lobbying state officials. He said, "Sacramento, it's beautiful up there. I mean, it's like, wow, we would love to have some of the water that you have. It's crazy that we don't." The California Department of Water Resources said the persistent drought is impacting many communities the Bureau of Reclamation serves. They said they have been working closely with the City of Coalinga to find solutions, including finding water that may be transferred to the city. They also said that agency has funding available through the Urban Community Drought Relief grant program and would be ready to work with Coalinga to walk the town through the process. DWR said they will be able to "provide immediate assistance for whatever level of funding is needed to support the purchase of water for the city's needs."

A large solar farm in the middle of rural farmland in Coalinga California. Jasondoiy | Istock | Getty Images