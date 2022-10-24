CNBC Pro

Goldman Sachs sees path to a soft landing for the economy getting clearer

thumbnail
Jeff Cox@jeff.cox.7528@JeffCoxCNBCcom
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

10 ‘babies in the bathwater’ to buy from Evercore ISI, down 40% from pandemic highs
CNBC Pro10 ‘babies in the bathwater’ to buy from Evercore ISI, down 40% from pandemic highs
Patti Domman hour ago
Here's why Fundstrat's Tom Lee says this market rally has room to run
CNBC ProHere's why Fundstrat's Tom Lee says this market rally has room to run
Jesse Pound3 hours ago
Stifel says the S&P 500 will rally 15% over the next 6 months as inflation cools
CNBC ProStifel says the S&P 500 will rally 15% over the next 6 months as inflation cools
Samantha Subin5 hours ago
Read More