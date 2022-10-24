CNBC Pro

This semiconductor stock can rally more than 50% as it ramps up capacity, JPMorgan says in upgrade

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Bank of America downgrades Meta, says lower ad spending could hurt Reels
CNBC ProBank of America downgrades Meta, says lower ad spending could hurt Reels
Sarah Min10 min ago
Analysts are pounding the table for these 'well positioned' stocks head of earnings
CNBC ProAnalysts are pounding the table for these 'well positioned' stocks head of earnings
Michael Bloom
RBC calls this stock the most compelling long-term growth story it covers
CNBC ProRBC calls this stock the most compelling long-term growth story it covers
Alex Harring
Read More