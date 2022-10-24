CNBC Pro

Oil could rise or fall — and these energy stocks are winners either way, portfolio manager says

thumbnail
Weizhen Tan@weizent
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Talks

watch now
Portfolio manager Brian Arcese discusses whether inflation is here to stay
watch now
VIDEO02:35
watch now
CNBC Pro Talks: Portfolio manager Brian Arcese on top stock picks, 'recession proof' stocks and more
watch now
VIDEO01:00:12
CNBC ProCNBC Pro Talks: Portfolio manager Brian Arcese on top stock picks, 'recession proof' stocks and more
watch now
CNBC Pro Talks: Bob Pisani on how to navigate difficult markets after nearly 3 decades on the NYSE floor
watch now
VIDEO29:54
CNBC ProCNBC Pro Talks: Bob Pisani on how to navigate difficult markets after nearly 3 decades on the NYSE floor
Yun Li
Read More