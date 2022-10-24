CNBC Investing Club

Qualcomm, AMD get a boost from HSBC, but the Club remains cautious on chip stocks

Paulina Likos
Zev Fima@zevfima
Chair Maria Cantwell , D-Wash., holds semiconductor chips while talking with Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel Corporation, before a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Goldman Sachs Asset Management has suggested that between $40 and $50 billion of investment will be needed for the U.S. semiconductor industry to catch up to global peers.
Tom Williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Semiconductor stocks have been beaten down this year, but HSBC still sees some upside for Club holdings Qualcomm (QCOM) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). We're still holding limited shares of the chipmakers on a similar rationale, but remain cautious of semiconductor stocks amid new U.S. export controls blocking chips to China and broader demand weakness for consumer electronics.

