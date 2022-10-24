Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Qualtrics, W.R. Berkley, Discover Financial and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Discover Financial — Shares fell about 1.8% after Discover Financial posted weaker-than-expected earnings for the recent quarter and noted that it expects operating expenses to rise more than previously anticipated for the full year.

Cadence Design Systems - Shares of the software firm rose 1.6% after raising its full-year earnings per share guidance and posting a top and bottom line beat for the recent quarter. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings of $1.06 a share, beating an estimate of 96 cents, according to StreetAccount.

Qualtrics — Qualtrics' stock surged 9.9% after the company beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines for the recent quarter and raised its guidance.

Amazon — Shares of the technology giant slipped less than 1% on a report from the New York Post that it's freezing hiring in its Amazon Web Services division.

Packaging Corp of America — Shares slipped 2.7% in extended trading after revenue for the recent quarter failed to meet Wall Street's estimates. The packaging products maker posted a slight beat on adjusted earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation — Shares of the banking company toppled 6.5% in extended trading after reporting earnings per share of $1.40 that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.

W.R. Berkley Corp — The insurance company's stock shed 5% after it reported a decline in net income and earnings per share year over year. Net investment losses and expenses also rose at the company.