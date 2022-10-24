Chinese EV maker Xpeng debuts most advanced semi-autonomous driving system to rival Tesla

Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng on Monday revealed its most advanced semi-autonomous driving system as it looks to boost appeal for its vehicles amid rising competition.

Xpeng took the wraps off XNGP, its latest advanced driver-assistance system, or ADAS. The software enables the car to carry out some driving functions automatically but requires a driver behind the wheel.

XNGP replaces Xpeng's Xpilot ADAS system. The company said XNGP will roll out later this year in certain cities in China and it will be available with the G9 Max, its top-spec sport utility vehicle. XNGP is Xpeng's most advanced ADAS to date.

Features of XNGP will be rolled out over the next two years. City NGP, which stands for navigation-guided pilot, will be rolled out starting this year and into the first half of 2023 in certain Chinese cities. City NGP allows the car to semi-autonomously navigate complex urban environments with features such as lane switching.