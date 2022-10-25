What Cramer is watching Tuesday — UPS and Halliburton beat, Meta catches price cuts

What I am looking at Oct. 25, 2022 Delivery service UPS beats — Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.99 versus consensus $2.85 — but only reaffirms guidance. Buybacks projected to be at least $3 billion. This is much better than the ugly quarter from FedEx (FDX). Shares jumped more than 4% in the premarket. Oil falls more than $1 per barrel to roughly $83, natural gas back to $5 and change. Does Europe have all it needs? Mizuho starts Upstart (UPST) with a sell. Asset-backed securities (ABS) default rates continue to rise, lower FICO impairments can further delay funding revival. The environment is getting worse for the AI lending marketplace. Club holding Meta Platforms (META) gets two more price cuts: KeyBanc lowers to $175 from $196, Jefferies cuts to $200 from $225. Canopy Growth (CGC) — Constellation Brands (STZ) protecting its stake in the cannabis company, much better for STZ. Halliburton (HAL) — margin looking good, margin expansion. Reported Q3 EPS of 60 cents, beating consensus 56 cents. Also in the Club. 3M (MMM) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter, but sales fell short of Street forecasts. Management lowered full-year EPS outlook to $10.10-$10.35 from 10.30-$10.80, cites rising costs and the impact of the strong U.S. dollar. I like General Electric (GE): aerospace is great, GE Healthcare is coming along. Power still ugly, but Washington to the rescue. Shares were up more than 4% in premarket action despite missing on earnings estimates. Raytheon Technologies (RTX) — beats and raises fiscal year 2022 adjusted EPS to $4.70-$4.80 from $4.60-$4.80. General Motors (GM) — Automaker beat on profits, sending shares up more than 4% in trading before the bell. GM China strong, but not that important. Lots of cars and trucks not finished, but management said supply chain is improving. Coca-Cola (KO) organic revenue up 14%-15%, solid growth. Coke Zero taking market share. No costs going down yet. Beverage giant beat on earnings and sales, raised guidance. Shares up 3% in the premarket. Planet Fitness (PLNT) upgraded to a buy from hold at Piper Sandler — teens like it. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long HAL, META, STZ. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

A United Parcel Service (UPS) truck delivers boxes in Manhattan on April 26, 2022 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

