CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Tuesday — UPS and Halliburton beat, Meta catches price cuts

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
A United Parcel Service (UPS) truck delivers boxes in Manhattan on April 26, 2022 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

What I am looking at Oct. 25, 2022

  • Delivery service UPS beats — Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.99 versus consensus $2.85 — but only reaffirms guidance. Buybacks projected to be at least $3 billion. This is much better than the ugly quarter from FedEx (FDX). Shares jumped more than 4% in the premarket.

More In Morning Thoughts

What Cramer is watching Monday — Fed pivot, Xi consolidates, DHR and META downgrades
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Monday — Fed pivot, Xi consolidates, DHR and META downgrades
Jim Cramer
What Cramer is watching Friday — a new wild card for Musk and Twitter, more earnings
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Friday — a new wild card for Musk and Twitter, more earnings
Jim Cramer
What Cramer is watching Thursday — Tesla slides, IBM surprises, Danaher rolls on
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Thursday — Tesla slides, IBM surprises, Danaher rolls on
Jim Cramer
Read More