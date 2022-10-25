CNBC Investing Club

Halliburton's earnings beat points to more upside for one of our key energy stocks

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Various Halliburton equipment being stored at the equipment yard in Alvarado, Texas.
Cooper Neill | Reuters

More In Analysis

3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Halliburton earnings beat, Club stocks in the news, TJX is best-of-breed
CNBC Investing Club3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Halliburton earnings beat, Club stocks in the news, TJX is best-of-breed
Krystal Hur3 hours ago
Starbucks is a buy after shares fall on worries over China's reopening policy
CNBC Investing ClubStarbucks is a buy after shares fall on worries over China's reopening policy
Jeff Marks
Qualcomm, AMD get a boost from HSBC, but the Club remains cautious on chip stocks
CNBC Investing ClubQualcomm, AMD get a boost from HSBC, but the Club remains cautious on chip stocks
Paulina Likos
Read More