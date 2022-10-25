JetBlue posts quarterly profit as travel demand helps cover jump in costs

A JetBlue Airways Corp. plane prepares for landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit for the third quarter as strong travel demand and higher fares helped the carrier cover more expensive fuel and other costs.

The New York-based airline's revenue rose 30% during the quarter from the same period last year to $2.56 billion, in line with analysts' estimates. JetBlue's operating margin narrowed to 5.4% from 9.4% a year earlier after expenses rose nearly 36% from the same period of 2021.

Here's how JetBlue performed in the third quarter, compared with Wall Street expectations according to Refinitiv consensus estimates:

Adjusted earnings per share: 21 cents vs. an expected 23 cents.

21 cents vs. an expected 23 cents. Total revenue: $2.56 billion vs. an expected $2.56 billion.

JetBlue executives will discuss results on a 10 a.m. ET call on Tuesday, when they are likely to face questions about the airline's planned acquisition of budget airline Spirit .

