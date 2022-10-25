CNBC Pro

One EV maker is best positioned as the group is hit by China concerns, Mizuho says

thumbnail
Carmen Reinicke@csreinicke
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Excessively cheap stocks that you can buy now, according to Trivariate Research
CNBC ProExcessively cheap stocks that you can buy now, according to Trivariate Research
Sarah Min4 min ago
This under-the-radar energy storage stock can get a 60% boost from Inflation Reduction Act, UBS says
CNBC ProThis under-the-radar energy storage stock can get a 60% boost from Inflation Reduction Act, UBS says
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, Rivian & more
CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, Rivian & more
Michael Bloom32 min ago
Read More