Bed Bath & Beyond appoints interim CEO Sue Gove to the position permanently

Bed Bath & Beyond said Wednesday that it has appointed interim Sue Gove to the position permanently.

The home goods retailer is in the middle of a turnaround effort as it seeks to win back customers and grow sales with the key holiday season ahead.

Gove was named interim CEO this summer after the company's board pushed out former CEO Mark Tritton.

Gove, a member of Bed Bath's board, is the founder of a retail consulting and advisory firm, Excelsior Advisors. Before she became a consultant, she had several financial and strategic roles, including President and Chief Executive Officer of Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. and Chief Operating Officer of Zale Corporation, according to the biography on Bed Bath's website

The retailer has another top vacancy to fill. It is searching for a new CFO after Gustavo Arnal died by suicide. Last month, it tapped its chief accounting officer, Laura Crossen, as interim finance chief.

