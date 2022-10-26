Companies are making climate pledges they don't have the capacity to keep, says Microsoft President Brad Smith

Brad Smith, president of Microsoft Corp., speaks during a climate initiative event at the Microsoft Corp. campus in Redmond, Washington, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

SEATTLE — Companies are on the hot seat to respond to climate change like never before, but most corporate leaders don't have the tools necessary to meet those pledges, said Microsoft President Brad Smith last week at the inaugural Breakthrough Energy Summit in Seattle.

"By our count, 3,470 companies around the world have signed up for a climate pledge," said Smith. "That shows that an awareness and good intentions have literally spread around the world. Now, what's bad: there does not yet exist the capacity for most — for almost any company — to, with confidence, turn that pledge into the progress that has been promised."

Smith was on stage at the conference hosted by Breakthrough Energy, the climate innovation company launched by Bill Gates, who famously co-founded Microsoft in 1975 and became extraordinarily wealthy from the tech company's success.

Smith likened the gap between good intentions and executable change to corporate pledges about diversity, which he's been looking at for the last couple of decades.

"A lot of times when people are enthusiastic and busy, they believe that their good intentions will turn into progress, almost deceptively so," Smith said. "You've got to be able to count, you've got to be able to measure, and you've got to put the systems and people in place to drive the change that you've promised to make. And what's bad at the moment is there is a dearth of capacity across the board."

One problem is the inconsistency in nomenclature and a lack of general knowledge about the fundamentals of climate emissions tracking.

For example, Smith said it is a "constant effort" to educate people about the three categories of emissions. In particular, scope three emissions, which include all the activities and assets in a company's value chain, tend to be the largest category -- and the hardest to track.

Once emissions are counted, a company needs to track them. That stage of the industry, often called carbon accounting, is also "in this incredibly nascent stage," Smith said, and companies don't have enough workers with the right skillsets to help accelerate their progress, Smith noted.

As the industry matures, tools will emerge to help with tracking, but with so much uncertainty today, some companies avoid making climate pledges at all, according to Greg Guyett, co-CEO of global banking and markets at HSBC.

"What I'm starting to see now among our clients is a reticence about making commitments, rallying the troops to do something, because they're worried about getting sued, because they can't measure it appropriately," Guyett. "I think we're starting to see a pullback from making these kinds of commitments."