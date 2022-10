Deutsch Bank reported earnings for the third quarter.

Deutsche Bank on Wednesday reported a net income of 1.115 billion euros for the third quarter.

Analysts had predicted a net profit of 827 million euros, according to data from Refinitiv. The German lender had beaten expectations back in the second quarter with a profit of 1.046 billion euros.

Shares of Deutsche Bank are down about 17% so far this year.

