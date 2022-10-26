France and Germany's relationship questioned as Scholz goes alone on policy

Officials have denied problems in the Franco-German relationship, but Chancellor Scholz's focus on domestic politics is upsetting some lawmakers in Europe.

Fresh tensions between France and Germany are challenging their relationship at a time when their unity is critical for broader European policy in tackling the energy crisis.

The leaders of the two nations will meet in Paris on Wednesday, but this encounter almost got canceled.

It was initially meant to be a broader discussion including government ministers, then it was announced it was being postponed, and eventually, it was transformed into just a meeting between the two heads of state.

"The Franco-German's historical commitment to close cooperation seems questioned, or at least challenged, today," Alberto Alemanno, professor of EU law at H.E.C Business School, told CNBC via email.

He added that the action of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is "creating the deepest divides within the Union."

France and Germany are the two largest economies in the European Union and two of the founding nations of this political grouping. Their unity is essential for EU policymaking.

France and Germany have had their differences over how to tackle the energy crisis. While, for example, France defended a cap on European gas prices, the German government only agreed to do so last week — and with several conditions attached.

Germany has also been criticized for approving a 200 billion euro ($200.2 billion) rescue package looking to support German companies and families while blocking steps at the EU level to raise more money and support European nations with less fiscal room.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in the wake of this plan that the euro zone needed to work together and avoid fragmentation among the 19 countries that share the common currency.

In addition, there are concerns in the broader EU about Scholz's upcoming trip to China and for looking to do business with a nation that is increasingly deemed as a rival to European countries. There are also issues with Germany's long delay in delivering weapons to Ukraine.

"The relationship is obviously strained, a development I blame mostly the German government for," Jacob Kirkegaard, senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund think tank, said via email.

"Scholz leads the first three-party coalition in German history, and as such has less control over his 'domestic politics' than previous German chancellors on top of having ideologically often opposed coalition members in the Greens and FDP," he added.