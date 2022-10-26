CNBC Pro

Fund manager names 3 recession-proof stocks and reveals how to rescue your portfolio if underwater

thumbnail
Ganesh Rao@_GaneshRao
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Portfolio manager names 3 investing themes to back and what to buy in a choppy market
CNBC ProPortfolio manager names 3 investing themes to back and what to buy in a choppy market
Weizhen Tan33 min ago
watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO09:07
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC
Joshua Natoli4 hours ago
If this trend can hold up, it would spell good news for the stock market
CNBC ProIf this trend can hold up, it would spell good news for the stock market
Patti Domm
Read More