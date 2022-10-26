CNBC Investing Club

Halliburton's upgrade on the back of its earnings beat highlights our investment case

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Signage is displayed outside a Halliburton Co. location in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, U.S.
Luke Sharett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Wells Fargo on Wednesday upgraded Halliburton (HAL) to the equivalent of a buy rating from hold, authoring a favorable investment case that closely aligns with the Club's rationale for owning the oilfield services company.

