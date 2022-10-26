Meta and Microsoft can't self-regulate their metaverses, UK regulator warns

An avatar of Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., speaks during the virtual Meta Connect event in New York, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

The boss of the U.K. media regulator Ofcom warned "metaverse" forays from tech giants like Meta and Microsoft will be subjected to incoming rules forcing platforms to protect users from online harms.

Speaking at an event in London hosted by policy consulting group Global Counsel on Tuesday, Ofcom Chief Executive Melanie Dawes said self-regulation of the metaverse, a hypothetical digital world touted by Meta and others, wouldn't fly under U.K. online safety laws.

"I'm not sure I really see that 'self-regulatory phase,' to be honest, existing from a U.K. perspective," Dawes said. "If you've got young people in an environment where there's user-generated content according to the scope of the bill then that will already be caught by the Online Safety Bill."

The Online Safety Bill is a set of legislation that seeks to curb harmful content from being widely shared on the internet. The rules would impose a duty of care on firms requiring them to have robust and proportionate measures to deal with harmful materials such as vaccine disinformation or posts promoting self-harm.

Violations of the law — once it is approved — could lead to fines of up to 10% of annual global revenues. Down the track, senior tech executives may also face criminal liability for more extreme breaches.

The bill is especially concerned with the protection of children, having been developed in response to the death of Molly Russell, a U.K. teen who took her own life after being exposed to suicide-related posts on Instagram. In September, a coroner investigating Russell's death made the landmark conclusion that "negative effects" of social media contributed to her death.

Dawes made clear that the metaverse wouldn't be legally immune to the new rules. The U.K. is "in good stead" to regulate the metaverse, she said, adding the scope of the Online Safety Bill is wide enough to accommodate platforms and companies that play a role in the metaverse. "We can pull it off."

Dawes said it has been easier for "horrific" illegal activities to have a larger impact through the internet. She cited the May 2022 live streaming of the Buffalo, New York shootings on Twitch. In a recent report, Ofcom recommended platforms take measures to limit access to live streaming, including age verification.

There "are some differences" with the metaverse compared to "traditional" social media, Dawes noted, including the immersive nature of VR services and the difficulty in determining what a child is experiencing once they've got a headset on.

"You do need moderation to make sure that you manage these things because they've happened at such scale," Dawes said. "I think that things like metaverses are adding intensity into that mix."