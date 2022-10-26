Ye escorted out of Skechers office in Los Angeles after he showed up unannounced

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, October 11, 2018.

Ye, who is also known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Los Angeles office of shoe company Skechers , the company said Wednesday afternoon, as the fallen rapper and fashion mogul continues to face fallout for his recent antisemitic remarks.

Ye showed up unannounced and was escorted out of the building by two executives, the company said.

"Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech," the company said in a statement. "The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices."

Various companies and organizations have condemned Ye over his recent racist and antisemitic remarks. The Skechers incident comes a day after Adidas severed its relationship with him. Also Tuesday, Foot Locker and Gap said they would immediately remove products from Ye's Yeezy line from their stores, saying they do not tolerate antisemitism.

Read Skechers' statement below:

