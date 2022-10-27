Amazon quietly gave $400,000 to conservative nonprofit that opposed new antitrust legislation

Amazon quietly donated $400,000 to a conservative nonprofit last year as the group pushed back on antitrust bills being considered in Congress, according to documents reviewed by CNBC.

The Independent Women's Forum received the six-figure contribution from the e-commerce giant in 2021, the same year the group wrote columns speaking out against bills that could strengthen antitrust enforcement.

The donation is tied for the second-highest contribution listed on the documents showing last year's top donors to the conservative nonprofit. Amazon disclosed through annual political engagement statements that the Independent Women's Forum was among the nonprofits to receive at least $10,000 last year and in 2020 from the tech giant. Those disclosures did not list an exact dollar amount for the contributions, however.

Carrie Lukas, the forum's president, said in a letter last year to House Oversight Committee chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., that the group "is proud to receive support from a variety of foundations, individuals of all income levels, and from a few corporations. The vast majority of our donors — 89% — are small, individual donors (under $5,000)." The letter was responding to question from Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., a member of the Oversight Committee, seeking information on the group's funding.

In addition to its position against antitrust legislation, the group also reportedly helped craft a letter opposing schools forcing children to wear Covid-19 protective masks, and its affiliate is reportedly involved in efforts to minimize political blowback to Republicans as a result of the Supreme Court's decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion.

Last February, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., introduced a bill that proposed to increase the budget of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission, both of which have looked into whether big technology companies compete fairly.

Days later, the Independent Women's Forum published a column with the headline "Sen. Klobuchar’s New Bill: A Dangerous Signal For Big Tech."

In the article, a director at the group, Patrice Onwuka, name-checks Apple , Google , Facebook , and Amazon, suggests the type of legislation could hurt consumers, and raves about the tech giants. "Big Tech is tremendously beneficial to consumers, small businesses, students, and voters," Onwuka writes.

In October 2021, Klobuchar and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, introduced another bill that would give antitrust agencies more ammunition to take on powerful tech companies. That bill, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act would prohibit tech companies from self-preferencing, or favoring their own products and services over competitors. That could affect how Amazon advertises its own products on its web site.

Another provision would prevent companies from offering certain benefits to businesses who purchase or use other products and services. This takes aim at Fulfillment By Amazon, a service where Amazon ships and stores goods for merchants who sell on its platform in exchange for a fee. FBA products are also eligible for speedy delivery, which means they can display the all-important Prime logo on their listing. Amazon launched the third-party marketplace in 2000, allowing everyone from small businesses that operate out of their garage to established brands to sell on its site. It's grown to become a cornerstone of Amazon's retail business, accounting for more than half of its online retail sales.

In December, Onwuka took aim at that legislation with an essay entitled, "Amazon Prime May Not Be Around To Save The Day Next Christmas." She wrote, "antitrust efforts such as this bill, are not protecting consumers, but reducing their choices and driving up prices."

Neither bill has yet received a full Senate vote.

The Independent Women's Forum was also among 30 organizations that co-signed an Oct. 2021 open letter to Senate lawmakers pushing back on antitrust legislation. "We urge you to reject any proposal that politicizes antitrust law or gives unelected bureaucrats even more power to control the economy," the letter reads.

In a statement to CNBC, Lukas, the group's president, confirmed to CNBC that Amazon supports their Center for Economic Opportunity, the department that regularly takes on antitrust proposals through authored columns, among other things. Onwuka is the Center for Economic Opportunity's director.

"IWF is proud to have received support from a wide variety of organizations and individuals that believe in our mission. Amazon supports our Center for Economic Opportunity, which promotes women's economic opportunity, worker flexibility, and entrepreneurship," Lukas said in a statement to CNBC.

"IWF's message has been consistent for decades in our support for limited government and free markets. We have highlighted our concerns about big tech censorship and publicly criticized what we see as censorship of conservative views. However, we have also warned that government solutions could backfire in terms of viewpoint diversity and for consumers," she added.

Amazon did not immediately return requests for comment.