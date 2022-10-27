American Airlines offers pilots higher raises in new contract proposal

Pilots talk as they look at the tail of an American Airlines aircraft at Dallas-Ft Worth International Airport.

American Airlines ' pilots union is weighing an offer for higher raises in a new two-year contract proposal, the latest attempt to seal up a labor deal at the country's largest airline.

The airline is offering 12% raises on date of signing, plus 5% after one year, and 2% after two years, according to a copy of the proposal. The total would be higher than the raises American offered in June.

Airlines are scrambling to get labor deals done with pilots, their highest-paid unionized employees, and other groups. American and the other largest U.S. carriers – Delta Air Lines , Southwest Airlines and United Airlines – have been in negotiations with their pilot groups for months, with the pandemic derailing talks as travel demand collapsed.