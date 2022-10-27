CNBC Pro

Wall Street analysts are worried about Meta as it plans to spend even more money on the metaverse

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Morgan Stanley downgrades Meta after earnings miss, says higher spending will hurt the stock
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley downgrades Meta after earnings miss, says higher spending will hurt the stock
Sarah Minan hour ago
JPMorgan still sees Amazon as best investing idea ahead of third-quarter earnings
CNBC ProJPMorgan still sees Amazon as best investing idea ahead of third-quarter earnings
Carmen Reinicke
Goldman upgrades Biogen, says it’s poised to address early Alzheimer’s market next year
CNBC ProGoldman upgrades Biogen, says it’s poised to address early Alzheimer’s market next year
Tanaya Macheel
Read More