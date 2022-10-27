LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets set to rise; South Korea economy grows slowest in year
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific set to inch higher Thursday as market sentiment remains positive.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,470 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,440. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,431.84.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%.
South Korea's third-quarter GDP grew 0.3% from the previous quarter, according to official advance data – the slowest growth since the third quarter of 2021. China is due to report industrial profits for September and the Bank of Japan begins its two-day meeting Thursday.
In corporate news, Samsung Electronics is slated to announce its third quarter earnings after releasing estimates earlier this month.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq fell 2.04% to close at 10,970.99. The S&P 500 shed 0.74% to 3,830.60. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.37 points, roughly flat for the day and ending at 31,839.11.
Chinese onshore and offshore yuan strengthen
Chinese onshore and offshore yuan strengthened sharply against the dollar in Asia's afternoon on Wednesday.
Onshore Chinese yuan strengthened to 7.1880 per dollar from hovering around 7.3 levels, while the offshore yuan last traded at 7.2150 against the greenback after trading above 7.25.
–Jihye Lee