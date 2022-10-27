Asia-Pacific markets set to rise; South Korea economy grows slowest in year

Shoppers at the shopping street in Hongdae district in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific set to inch higher Thursday as market sentiment remains positive.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,470 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,440. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,431.84.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%.

South Korea's third-quarter GDP grew 0.3% from the previous quarter, according to official advance data – the slowest growth since the third quarter of 2021. China is due to report industrial profits for September and the Bank of Japan begins its two-day meeting Thursday.

In corporate news, Samsung Electronics is slated to announce its third quarter earnings after releasing estimates earlier this month.